23rd annual Flag City BalloonFest takes to the skies this weekend

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The 23rd annual Flag City BalloonFest is set to launch at Emory Adams Park in Findlay.
The free festival takes place from Friday to Sunday and will feature nearly 50 hot air balloons, including a returning favorite in the Space Cowboy. In addition to the balloons, attendees can find musical performances, a kids' zone with inflatables and a petting zoo, craft beer tasting, and food vendors. The classic car and motorcycle show will also be making a return this year. Kellie Bibler, the marketing chair, says it attracts people near and far, with people even coming in from out of state to see the balloons.
"One of the things that people have told me is that it brings neighborhoods together. So they come out in the morning with their cup of coffee and they watch the balloons and they talk to their neighbors. It's fun for the community. It's something not everyone gets to experience is hot air balloons, so, and it's something that's fun," said Kellie Bibler, Flag City BalloonFest marketing chair.
The Flag City BalloonFest at Emory Adams Park, located at 1827 S Blanchard Street in Findlay, kicks off Friday morning with a media flight at 7 a.m. For more details and a schedule of events, you can visit the Flag City BalloonFest website at https://flagcityballoonfest.com/.