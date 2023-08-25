Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (August 25) The Lima/Allen County Safe Community Coalition is gearing up for their Annual Safe Community Awards by asking the public for nominations of outstanding individuals who live or work in Allen County. For the 25th year in a row, members of our community can be nominated to receive recognition for their efforts to keep Allen County safe through outreach, enforcement, rehabilitation, education, and emergency services. All members of the public are encouraged to make nominations and can do so by visiting www.lacrpc.com and clicking on the 25th Annual Safe Community Award Nominations link in the “Recently at RPC…” section.