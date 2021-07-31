58th Central VCCA meet & public car show at the fairgrounds

You might have seen some hot rods and classic cars roll through the area this weekend, and it’s all for a car show in Lima.
It was a car enthusiast’s dream at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Saturday. On top of the public show, open to all makes and models, the local chapter of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America rolled out their classics for an additional show.
Saturday marked the 58th annual Central VCCA meet, drawing people from at least 8 different states and Canada to come to show off their beloved Chevy cars. The Western Buckeye Region of the VCCA spearheaded the event, and as a fairly new chapter, wanted to get some exposure and invite the public out for a car show to run alongside the meet.
Cal Klickman, a member of the VCCA who helped organize the event says, “It’s drawn in from quite a bit of Northwest Ohio, just not the Lima area itself. The fellowship, the comradery that we have between the love of cars and enjoying being around people, it’s really quite exciting.”
Hundreds of cars drove onto the fairgrounds to be parked and admired by people from all around. There was a swap meet, raffles, a DJ, and food trucks on the grounds as well. Last year, a lot of car shows like these were canceled so there’s extra excitement in the car community this year.
Dan Groman, another VCCA member who had a hand in organizing the car meet and show says, “We got a great turnout today, really happy about that, a lot of people have been coming out because they haven’t been able to for so long and it’s a great chance to get together. One of the themes for our show is “Let’s Get Together”.”
One spectator says he’s always traveling around to new places looking at cars, and he came all the way from Columbus for this show.
Rick Warchal, a car enthusiast from Columbus says, “Location is great, I like to see cars from different locations. I’ve seen Bowling Green, Columbus, St. Marys, things like that. I like any car, so it’s great to see that people will actually get out and bring them to shows. Doesn’t do any good sitting in your garage.”
Awards were given out for a variety of categories of cars. Proceeds from the car show go toward the West Ohio Food Bank.