A Lima man gets sent to mental health treatment facility for stabbing mother

A Lima man charged with stabbing his mother will be sent to a mental health facility.
Kevin Stahr was found not competent to stand trial and will get treatment at a maximum-security mental health treatment facility. Stahr was indicted on one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault. On June 4th, Stahr took a knife and stabbed his mother multiple times, someone was able to distract Stahr long enough for her to get away and call the police. If he can be treated, he could come back to Allen County and stand trial on the charges.