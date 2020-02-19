A mother who allegedly killed her young daughter offered plea deal

The woman who allegedly murdered her 22-month-old daughter in 2018, was offered a plea deal.

37-year-old Vicky Shellabarger has until February 25th to accept the deal or her case will go to trial in March in Allen County Common Pleas Court. There are no details released yet of what kind of deal was offered, but she is facing one count each of murder and involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children. If she is found guilty of the murder charge, she could face a sentence of 15 years to life.

In May of 2018, Shellabarger’s daughter, Madilynn was found not breathing at a Delphos home and later pronounced dead at the hospital. An Allen County Grand Jury indicted Shellabarger on murder three months later.

 

