A Payne man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Van Wert County

Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Post is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Payne man in critical condition Saturday night.

The post says just after 8 pm, 48-year-old Jeremy Demoss was traveling east on US 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. Demoss traveled off the road, hit a ditch, and went into a corn field.

