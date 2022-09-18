A Payne man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Van Wert County

Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Post is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Payne man in critical condition Saturday night.
The post says just after 8 pm, 48-year-old Jeremy Demoss was traveling east on US 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. Demoss traveled off the road, hit a ditch, and went into a corn field.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the driver was not wearing a helmet.
He was taken to Van Wert Health and then flown to Mercy Health Saint Rita's where he remains in critical condition as of Sunday night.
Media Release from Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Van Wert – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a very serious injury crash that occurred on US 224 near Convoy Road on September 17, 2022 at approximately 8:15 P.M.
Jeremy Demoss, age 48, of Payne, Ohio, was operating a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on US 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. Mr. Demoss traveled off the right side of the roadway, through a ditch, entering a corn field, overturning the motorcycle. Mr. Demoss was not wearing a helmet and was severely injured. He was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health where he was then transported by Lutheran Air ambulance to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, Ohio where he currently remains in critical condition.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Van Wert Fire and Rescue, Scott Fire and EMS, Van Wert Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages motorcyclists to wear helmets while on motorcycles, don’t drive distracted and always designate a sober driver when choosing to consume alcohol.
