AAA recommends to start planning for vacations now

While warm weather feels like a far-off dream right now, summer will be here before we know it, and AAA recommends that you start to think about planning any vacations ahead of time.
Tuesday was National Plan for Vacation Day, happening right around the time that AAA says many people are planning their vacations for the year.
One AAA survey found that 59% of Ohioans are considering taking a trip this year, but only a third of those people have actually booked their vacation. Some of that hesitation could be from the COVID-19 pandemic, which AAA says requires some careful travel planning.
"With restrictions changing almost daily, it’s always a great idea to check with your travel agent because they’re following up on those restrictions and they can keep you updated on those," said Cindy Nelson, sales manager of Lima AAA. "There are lots of options that you can do if you’re not wanting to fly; you can maybe do a drive trip or even a train trip, the train is always a popular option as well."
Those with AAA say that they have had people starting to schedule vacations for this year and even 2022.