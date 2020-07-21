AAUW accepting donations for annual book fair

The Lima branch of the American Association for University Women is still accepting donations for their annual book fair.
The fair is being set up in the former Elder Beerman space in the Lima Mall off of Cable Road. The branch had to start accepting donations a bit later this year due to COVID-19 but they say they have been receiving quite a bit of donations so far.
The book fair, which will be held in September, not only gives people an opportunity to pick up a few new books, but also supports women looking to continue their education.
"Of course the money that we get this year will work for college scholarships for next year, so it was really important that we could keep those scholarships going," said Sue Ann Shaw, co-chair for the book fair. "Around this time people are going to be wanting to buy books, and so in the fall this will be really nice for them to come in and get those books so they can hunker down for the winter."
Donations will be accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. The final donation day is August 27th, and the sale will go on September 8th through 12th.
The AAUW is accepting books, CDs, DVDs, records, music, craft and cooking magazines, textbooks not older than five years, and puzzles and games.
They are NOT accepting encyclopedias, cassettes or VHS tapes.