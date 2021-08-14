Activate Allen County partners with Bradfield Community Center for block party

The Bradfield Community Center in partnership with Activate Allen County invited people out today for a block party.
People in Lima came out to the Bradfield Center to enjoy some family fun before the school year starts. Over a dozen local organizations and businesses were set up outside for the community to enjoy and take advantage of.
They even gave away free school uniforms and were giving out free vaccinations as well. The Bradfield Community center says they wanted to give parents a helping hand to get their kids ready for school and to give kids a day of fun to enjoy in their community.
Kesha Drake, the executive director of the Bradfield Community Center says, “The way I like to describe Bradfield is a place of resources. We kind of are broken down into education, health, community support, and social recreation. We always want to be that place that people think about, they can go when they have a problem and they need a resource. Even if it’s something that we can’t directly do, we want to be able to pass it on to the next agency or company, or person that can meet that need of that community member.”
The Bradfield Center is always busy with free events, and to see when their next one is, you can find them on Facebook.