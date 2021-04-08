Actor originally from Lima takes to the big screen in new comedy film

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.