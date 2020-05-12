Afternoon shooting in Lima injures a man, suspect flees in vehicle

A shooting on Lima's north end sends one man to the hospital.
Just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Lima Police were called to 216 West O'Connor Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they got there, they found a man hurt with a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been identified as 38-year-old Lamonda Pryor of Lima. Few details have been released as officials continue to work on the case.
Lima Police Sergeant Curtis Hile adds, “We’re still trying to determine where he was actually shot at, whether inside or outside the house. As it typically is when we respond to these things it can be a little chaotic when we first get here. And we’re starting to organize and sort those things out right now.”
Officials expect Pryor to survive. The suspect left the area in a vehicle northbound from the scene. The Lima Police Department asks if you have any information about this incident to call 419-227-4444.