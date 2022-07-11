Airgas makes contribution to the success of Lima Senior welding program

This year, Lima Senior's welding program was selected to take part in the Airgas High School Welding Education Initiative. Airgas' program started in 2018 with the goal to improve high school students' welding skills and to combat worker shortage. As part of Airgas' program, Lima Senior's welding department will receive recurring donations and educational support. Monday, Lima Senior's welding program received welder starting kits, toolboxes, and helmets for the students in the program.
"Lima Senior has got a very strong program here," said Chris Bimer, Airgas District Manager. "They do a very good job with it. And for us to be able to partner with them and maybe help some students, who might be on the fence about whether they want to get into this or not, due to financial constraints, we hope this will help them to make the decision to jump in."
"I know the way things are now. The tough economic times a lot of people are having, being able to give them a welding helmet and toolbox to begin their career with no cost to them is significant," welding instructor, Lima Senior High School.
This is the first year that Lima Senior was selected, though Airgas plans to continue to donate every year.
