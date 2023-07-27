Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame inducts 2023 class of honorees

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Five people were inducted Thursday night into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame for lifetimes of achievement and contribution to their communities.
This year's class of inductees represent four very different fields in agribusiness, from farm real estate to agriculture broadcast news. 100% of ticket sales from the award banquet are donated to the Allen County Junior Fair to promote the future of young, up-and-coming professionals in agriculture. The individuals and businesses recognized have all spent decades farmer, working with farmers, and giving time and money to local organizations.
"I've farmed all these years myself along with the real estate business and it's been really nice being able to do that. And it's also been nice to sell farms to young people and help them get started farming," said 2023 inductee Ron Spencer.
"It's a passion of mine, it's in my blood. Farm machinery and working with farmers in general because they're the closest people to the earth you get without being in the earth. It's a great occupation, great profession," said Howard Violet, another inductee in this year's Hall of Fame.
This year's inductees were:
- Ray Dorley and Ray Dorley Jr. of Keystone Meats
- Gary Jackson, who has worked in Ag broadcasting with WIMA/WIMT and the Ohio Ag Net
- Ron Spencer, a farm realtor
- Howard Violet, owner of farm equipment and supply company H.G. Violet
It was also announced this year that all inductees will soon have their names, class years, photos, and a QR code leading to more information about them on a physical wall at the Allen County Farm Park to preserve their legacies.