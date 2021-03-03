Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a parade to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The board held a Reverse Parade Wednesday afternoon for all people with developmental disabilities and their families to drive through and receive a variety of treats from employees, community organizations, and local businesses. The theme for this year is “Every day is a chance to.... be kind. Celebrate all abilities!”. This is the first year for this event due to the Coronavirus and has been a big hit with the people they serve.
Theresa Schnipke, the Superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities said, “It’s so exciting. The kids have just loved it. From superheroes to everything that has been out here, Proctor & Gamble dressed up like St. Patrick Day, it has just been a ton of fun and the kids have just loved it, and all the adults that we serve loved it, and families. It’s been a really good event.”
She acknowledged that they are unsure if they will continue this event next year but will have conversations about possibly holding it again.