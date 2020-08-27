Allen County Commissioners to auction off building on North Jackson Street

The Allen County Commissioners will be auctioning a property that they acquired in an unusual manner.
This property at 519 North Jackson Street was part of a drug bust by the West Central Ohio Drug Task Force back on August 9, 2016. The county now owns it and has had an interested party in purchasing it. Commissioners say the only way they can sell it is by auction.
Commissioner Beth Seibert says, “We’re looking at a minimum bid of 20-thousand dollars. It lets us as Allen County recoup all the expenses that we have associated with it which is about 91-hundred dollars and the balance of the funds will actually go back and benefit the West Central Ohio Drug Task Force and the important work that they’re doing in our community.”
The public auction will be Tuesday, September 29, in the lobby of the Third District Court of Appeals building (204 N Main St # 204, Lima, OH 45801) at 11 a.m. Additional information can be found at the commissioner’s website under the legal notices tab.