Allen County community shows support for long time public servant in social distancing fashion

Around 100 people turned out out to show support for a former public servant in one of the "new world" customs.
Allen County Children Services organized a "drive by" of support and encouragement for Dan Reiff. He is the former Allen County commissioner and currently serves on the ACCS board. He has been ill and a number of people drove by his home this afternoon to give him well wishes. Law enforcement, county employees, politicians, and more all came out for the event. He's served on a number of committees and boards throughout his lifetime in Allen County, serving in any way he can.
"I would hope that the support will mean the world to him," Cynthia Scanland said, organizer of the drive by and director of ACCS. "Our lives currently with COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, it's changed the way we do business, the way we have family, the way we interact. So, we need to learn new ways to have contact and be supportive of one another."
Reiff is a graduate of Shawnee High School. He retired as a business owner, operating a sporting goods store for more than 30 years.