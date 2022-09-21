Allen County Court seeing increase of citizens not appearing for jury duty

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Court of Common Pleas has reported a disturbing trend regarding citizens appearing after receiving a court summons.

According to both Allen County Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser, a large number of people are not appearing for their summoned jury duty obligations. The past few weeks have seen some cases almost not having the necessary amount of jurors seated for a trial.

