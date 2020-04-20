Allen County Master Gardeners sprucing up Children's Garden for the season

Allen County Master Gardeners out today (Monday) cleaning up winter’s leftovers making room for springs blooms.
Volunteers are getting the Children’s Garden ready for the season. Planting beds are being cleaned, planters are in position and early Spring flowers are blooming. The garden is open to the public, especially children to come out and discover the beautiful nature. Gardeners hope people will come out and enjoy the fresh and fun the garden offers.
Master Gardener Amy Amspoker, “Well, I think for kids just getting outside especially now when there’s been restrictions. It’s hard for us to stay cooped up and having spaces like this where we can still practice social distancing but be outside in nature is great.”
Even “Andy” the garden mascot is practicing his social safety technique. The Allen County Master Gardeners are always looking for volunteers and donations to help maintain the garden. You can find out more on the group's Facebook page.