Allen County prepares for their share of the lawsuit settlement from drug distributors

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors.
According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.
“I believe Allen County is going to receive a modest amount of money,” says Commissioner Beth Seibert. “But what is important to note that the city of Lima will receive a separate amount of money, and every township, and village, and city in Allen County will receive a separate amount of money. If any of those appropriations are less than $500, Allen County will receive those amounts and will distribute it to those townships, and cities, and villages out appropriately.”
Ohio has been at the top or near the top of the list for most drug deaths in the United States, mostly because of opioid addiction.
