Allen County Republican Party to appoint new commissioner to fill Begg's unexpired term

Allen County will have a new commissioner to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Jay Begg.
Allen County Republican Chairman Keith Cheney making the announcement today that Jay Begg will not be returning to his seat. Begg suffered an injury at his home last fall and will exceed the days allotted by the Ohio Revised Code for elected officials to be outside their respective office. The Ohio Revised Code allows 90 days plus an additional 30 days for medical issues. His last day as commissioner will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
With this landing on the primary Cheney says the appointment will be handled a little differently. “We will present the victor of the 5 candidates to the committee and I would pretty much assume that’s who they will appoint to fulfill the remainder of the term.”
By law, the committee must wait 5 days from the vacation of the seat and no more than 45 days to fill the seat. Cheney, along with Commissioners Greg Sneary and Cory Noonan, thanked Begg for all he has done for Allen County in his tenure of public service and as the Allen County Fair Manager. Cheney also said Begg is responding well to treatment and their prayers and thoughts will continue for him and his family.