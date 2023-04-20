Allen County Sheriff provides further details into Shawnee Township standoff

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the individual from Sunday's armed standoff in Shawnee Township. The deceased suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Brian Faucett.
On Sunday, beginning around 2 a.m., Faucett fired no less than twenty-four shots at law enforcement from inside his residence in the 4100 block of Shawnee Road, eighteen of those striking one Shawnee Township police vehicle. Trained negotiators talked with him for four hours as he threatened officers and himself, but Faucett shot himself and passed away before 8 a.m.
There were no other injuries, and according to the Allen County Sheriff, officers tried to de-escalate the situation with only non-lethal force during the incident. The sheriff's office is still waiting for a toxicology report, which may take several months. The investigation is still ongoing.
Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Our Detective Bureau can release the following additional details regarding the incident at 4150 Shawnee Rd. Lima, Ohio on April 16, 2023. The deceased suspect has been positively identified as Brian C. Faucett, date of birth 1-21-1987. Brian did reside at 4150 Shawnee Rd. Lima, Ohio. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has listed Brian’s manner of death as suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Crime scene investigators have found that Brian fired no less than 24 shots during the course of the incident. 18 of those shots fired by Brian struck a Shawnee Township Police cruiser, disabling the vehicle. No officers were injured. Trained negotiators spoke with Brian for just over 4 hours prior to him ending his own life. No lethal ammunition was fired by any officer during this incident. Toxicology results have been ordered through the Lucas County Coroner, but are currently pending. A final toxicology report may take several months to be completed and released to investigators. This investigation is on-going.