Lima City Schools Host District Open House Tuesday Evening for Public School Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Schools students, faculty, and community members gathered Tuesday evening for the district open house inside Lima Senior High School to celebrate public school week.
On Tuesday night, community members toured Lima Senior and visited various stations for a variety of activities such as watching student performances, experiencing all building programs, learning more about career tech programs, and engaging in STEM and art activities. They even had a chance at winning prizes, and enjoyed a meal made by the Spartan Inn culinary students. It's all part of the annual "Celebrate Public Schools: Experience The Spartan Pride" public school week, and a chance to recognize the multitude of educational opportunities the district offers. School leaders say they strive to give the community an opportunity to experience all the city schools have to offer.
"These buildings belong to the community, and the community... they need to come in and see how their taxpayer dollars are being used to educate our students and the future workforce. So, it's really just complete transparency, throw open the doors, inviting everyone in for some fellowship, just some good times, activities, performances, food, and just a fun night out," says Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools.
At the conclusion of Tuesday night's open house, Lima Senior's Masterworks Choir performed for their sendoff concert as they depart for New York City.