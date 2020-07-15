Rhodes State College is helping people get what they need to fill some much-needed positions for free.
The college announced that they are offering tuition free classes to get certified to be a State Tested Nurse Aide, a Phlebotomist, an EMT, to work on FANUC Robotics or an activity director. Some of the certificate can be gotten in one semester. You must meet certain criteria to qualify for the tuition grant, but if you do the certificate could only cost you the price of one book.
“The eligibility requirements are vast,” says Chad Teman, Director of Admissions at Rhodes State College. “It could be unemployed, displaced worker do to COVID-19, previous Foster care recipients, and someone who is eligible for a variety different federal or state benefits. We have a grant application on our website that students can determine if they are eligible for these free tuition certificate programs”
For more information or to apply go to www.RhodeState.edu/Admissions