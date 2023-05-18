Annual career fair gives Shawnee Middle School students exposure to occupations available in our area

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Young minds were able to see first-hand the types of careers available in their own community.
Shawnee Middle School held its sixth annual career fair event. Different businesses and organizations were on hand to connect with students, such as Lima Memorial Health System, Premier Vision, and Allen County Common Pleas Court. 6th, 7th, and 8th graders visited each table to get a better feel for what type of careers are available to them when they get out of school.
"The primary reason is to just increase exposure to local careers," stated Erica Schmiedebusch, event organizer. "Our kids are getting to see 22 different careers today that are all here in Lima. So we are just trying to keep kids here after they finish college or career tech programs, whatever their path is, we just want them to see options that are available here."
The kids were busy taking notes and completing paperwork to get a better feel for what each job entails.