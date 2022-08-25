Antique Tractor Pull brings back farming memories of the past

Fire up those engines! Today was the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. Nathan Kitchens shows us why this long-time fair tradition is so popular.

It wouldn't be Senior Day without the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. For many, it's all about the memories that it brings back from their childhood.

