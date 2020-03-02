Area agencies help combat gambling addiction in Ohio

In light of Gambling Addiction Month, agencies across the state are raising awareness around this issue. According to the Get Set Before You Bet campaign more than 90,000 Ohioans may struggle with a gambling addiction.
Some of the first warning signs of an addiction are planning trips around casinos, spending a lot of your paycheck towards gambling and losing family and possessions. If you don't get help, the executive director of Prevention Awareness Support Services says this addiction could ultimately lead to severe consequences like suicide and financial issues.
“The suicidal ideations can increase when you find yourself in a financial black hole and don’t know how to get out of it and we don’t what it to escalate,” said Rick Skillter, the P.A.S.S executive director.
Get set before you bet and change the game are two state-wide campaigns looking to raise awareness around gambling addiction. PASS is also helping people understand gambling addiction through its stacked deck program. If you have a gambling addiction you are encouraged to call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.