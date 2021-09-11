ASSURE Mercer County raising awareness for mental health and suicide

A local group is trying to raise awareness of suicide step by step. The Area Suicide Support Resource or ASSURE of Mercer County held their 6th annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk. In 2019, there were nearly two and a half times more suicides than homicide in the United States. Just in Mercer County that year, law enforcement encountered 40 people who either threatened, attempted, or died by suicide. So the group was formed to help families and friends who deal with loved ones with mental health issues which could lead to suicide because some of them know firsthand just how devastating it can be.
“My husband died by suicide nine years ago and looking with family members something we can do to make people in our area more aware that there is suicide,” says Margie Griesdorn of ASSURE Mercer County. “People need to be aware of it, they need to look for signs, they need to help their families and so forth, to just protect them.”
If you would like to learn more about the group or a list of local crisis hotlines that can you call to get help or information about suicide log on to www.assuremc.org.