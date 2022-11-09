Auglaize County
St. Marys City School District - Renewal, 1% income tax for operating expenses for 5 years
For - 2,573 Against - 2,327
Putnam County
Putnam County Senior Citizens - Renewal and Increase, 1 mill tax levy for services for 5 years
For - 10,937 Against - 3,764
Putnam County Health Department - Renewal, 0.5 mill tax levy for services and programs for 5 years
For - 10,495 Against - 4,160
Belmore Village - Renewal and Increase, 7 mills tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 19 Against - 12
Dupont Village - Renewal, 1.5 mills tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 54 Against - 27
Dupont Village - Renewal, 1 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 60 Against - 23
Leipsic Village - Renewal, 2 mill tax levy for fire protection for 5 years
For - 446 Against - 142
Leipsic Village - Renewal, 0.6 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 387 Against - 198
Pandora Village - Renewal, 1 mill tax levy for fire protection for 5 years
For - 385 Against - 98
Blanchard Township - Replacement, 1 mill tax levy for fire protection for 5 years
For - 384 Against - 159
Blanchard Township -Additional, 2 mills tax levy for road projects for 5 years
For - 352 Against - 188
Jackson Township - Renewal, 0.5 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 310 Against - 131
Jackson Township - Additional, 5 mills tax levy for road repairs for 5 years
For - 228 Against - 214
Jennings Township - Replacement, 1.5 mills tax levy for fire protection for 5 years
For - 806 Against - 160
Liberty Township - Replacement, 1.25 mills tax levy for fire and EMS for 5 years
For - 543 Against - 149
Perry Township - Renewal, 3 mills tax levy for road maintenance for 5 years
For - 306 Against - 90
Sugar Creek Township - Renewal, 1 mill tax levy for roads and bridges for 5 years
For - 366 Against - 107
Van Buren Township - Renewal, 2 mills tax levy for fire protection for 5 years
For - 680 Against - 201
Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District - Renewal, 1.50 mills tax levy for general permanent improvement for 5 years
For - 2,619 Against - 1,391
Pandora-Gilboa Local School District - Additional, 3.15 mills tax levy for permanent improvements for 5 years
For - 643 Against - 873
Pandora-Gilboa Local School District - Renewal, 0.75% income tax for current expenses for 10 years
For - 845 Against - 665
Jackson Township Jennings Fire District - Replacement, 0.80 mill for fire protection for 5 years
For - 43 Against - 8
Unincorporated Township Area of Riley Township - Replacement, 0.75 mill for fire protection for 5 years
For - 404 Against - 93
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District - Bond Issue 1.23 mills for construction of firehouse for 20 years
For - 1,034 Against - 533
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District - Additional 2 mills for fire equipment for 5 years
For - 1,164 Against - 411