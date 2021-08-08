Auglaize County Fair comes to an end

The Auglaize County Fairgrounds were being cleared out Sunday as the fair week has concluded.
All that was left of the livestock was giant mounds of hay and a few animal stragglers waiting to be taken home. The midway was halfway broken down and everyone on the fairgrounds was busy packing up.
The fair had a pretty successful run this year, according to the manager, and they say that it was one of the better fairs that they’ve had in a long time. The only complaint? A few hours of rain last night that canceled the tractor pull.
Ed Doenges, manager of the Auglaize County Fair says, “We did not get the tractor pull pulled off last night like we wanted to. That track was just too wet, the guys worked it for a couple of hours trying to get it in shape but just couldn’t get her done. It was kind of a really disappointing end to a great week but you know what, that’s all part of being at the fair. You run 7 days, you’re going to run into some good weather and some bad weather. Fortunately, it was only a couple of hours of bad weather so we really had a good week.”
The work doesn’t stop because the fair is over. When asked how soon they will start planning for next year’s fair, the response was “tomorrow.”