Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough.

Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.

