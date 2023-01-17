Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough.
Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
"It's that God uses you as a vessel to reach somebody else and he doesn't make mistakes, and he chooses the best person for what he wants to get accomplished. So sometimes, maybe instead of sorta saying why me? We should be praising God saying thank you Lord for choosing me and just letting me not mess things up," explained Clayton Moore, author and former Fostoria police officer.
Moore credits three people whose characters helped him define how he lived his life.
"Moses, Mohammed Ali, and ironically why we're here today, Martin Luther King Jr. I've always been, you know, infatuated by their life and what they've went through and everything, just their character, their courage, and I'm sure they've had their many moments where they just said 'why me?' you know, but you see the things that they've accomplished. And no way am I saying I'm on their, you know, line at all but I'm saying just the courage they went through to sometimes you got to stand by yourself you know when you stand for something," said Moore.
Moore wanted the students to understand that they need to embrace the difficult times in life because that is when your true character comes out.
