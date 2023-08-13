Back to School Block Party and Shoe Giveaway help Lima students get ready for school

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There was a whole lot of giving going on in Downtown Lima Sunday afternoon. Fresh n’ Faded held their annual block party and joining them this year was Lima Senior and University of Findlay basketball star Khalil Luster, who gave away dozens of pairs of shoes to kids to go back to school in. Luster said with the help of his supporters, family, and Keith Jackson, this will be the first of many ways he is going to give back to his community.
“Next year we are hoping to have another one and make it just bigger,” says Khalil Luster, who hosted the Back to School Shoe Giveaway. “This year we are donating around 200 pairs of shoes. So, that is just a blessing and hopefully, we are able to double it next year. It’s part of my NIL, Name, Image, and Likeness, for me just giving back and things like that. With that we hope to just, with the NIL, just build on it. This is the 1st annual event and we hope to just get bigger and bigger every event that we throw.”
This is the 7th year that Fresh n’ Faded has hosted their Back to School Block Party and organizers are glad that they can help get students heading back to the classroom with a little fun and with the school supplies they need.
“You know just a community of kids and we want everybody to go back to school and feel good about themselves. It makes me feel real good that Fresh n’ Faded and Khalil Luster come together and make everything happen,” says Leandre Johnson, Owner, Fresh n’ Faded.
Johnson says Fresh n’ Faded will continue this tradition for many years to come.