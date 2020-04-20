Bath High School lights up stadium for the class of 2020

Thousands of schools around the country honored their senior students not able to finish out their year in a bright way.
High school sports stadiums were lit up Monday evening at 8:20 p.m., on the 20th day of the month, for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to recognize the graduating class of 2020.
Bath School District was one of the many local schools that participated in the trend. They hung up the senior athlete's jerseys on the stadium fence and played uplifting music over the loudspeaker to the crowd gathered in their cars.
Bath High School's athletic director, Cam Staley, says he is looking forward to watching the senior's progress after they leave.
He says, "Normally in the spring your seniors are getting recognized in musicals and plays and concerts and athletic events and obviously all that stuff is ceased. And we just wanted to find a way to kind of shine a light on the seniors here. Even though it may be a small gesture, just a gesture to say 'class of 2020, we appreciated you and everything you've done and we're all thinking about you.'"
It was made official during Governor DeWine’s press conference on Monday that Ohio schools will not be returning for the remainder of the school year. The OHSAA has also decided to cancel all spring sports for the year.