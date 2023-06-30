Be mindful this 4th of July holiday as loud fireworks could trigger PTSD in veterans and others

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Fourth of July means fireworks and fun, but you should also be mindful of those who served.
The Allen County Veterans Service Commission wants to remind residents that loud fireworks could trigger post-traumatic stress in veterans. It's important for you to check with any veterans that may live by and communicate with them if you plan on setting off fireworks.
"People should be mindful of the fireworks and things because you do not want to trigger veterans or trigger people that suffer from some of the post-traumatic issues, suffer with the post-traumatic issues. So maybe let your neighbor know if you are going to be setting off fireworks - say something to them - let them know, give them the opportunity to make a decision on if they want to stay home or if they want to leave, just so they are aware," said Tamara Wilson, executive director.
Signs are available for pick up at the Allen County Veteran Service Commission's Office, which is located inside the Allen County Courthouse on the first floor.