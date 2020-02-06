Beck files as independent candidate for Allen County commissioner

A longtime figure in local politics has filed as an independent candidate for Jay Beggs' Allen County commissioners seat.
Former Allen County Sheriff Dan Beck has turned in his petitions to run for commissioner on the November ballot. Beck retired as sheriff in 2008, after 16 years as sheriff and with over 30 years in law enforcement. In 2009, Beck ran for mayor of Lima, now he says he is ready to help lead the county and he will be using his experience as sheriff if elected commissioner.
“We work with contracts, which the commissioners work with, we work with designated funds, which the commissioners work with,” says Beck. “We had 1/3 or more of the county’s budget, about 7 to 9 million dollars every year. And I know budgeting because I fought for just about every dollar that I got.”
If he gets approved to be on the ballot, Beck will face the winner of the five-way race for the Republican nomination and Democratic candidate Norman Capps.