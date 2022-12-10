Bells, Brass and Bows brings holiday spirit to Civic Center

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Nothing says Christmas more than the music and the Lima Symphony made sure that everybody was in the holiday spirit at the Civic Center Saturday night. The chorus joined the orchestra to bring a variety of seasonal music to life in their annual Bells, Brass, and Bows concert. This performance is the most popular concert for the symphony each year, but this is only the first time for Music Director Andrew Crust to conduct it. The performance was filled with a variety of sentimental favorites, plus some new renditions of some Christmas classics.
“We love doing this Christmas concert because people love it," says Crust. "The audience is here, they are excited about it, they are singing along. The music makes everyone warm and fuzzy, and it is really one of the most enjoyable times of the year for us.”
The Lima Symphony Orchestra will keep those Christmas feelings going with A Visit to the North Pole to meet Santa and his Reindeer on Sunday, December 11 from 1-4 pm at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue (1000 Fetter Rd, Lima, OH 45801). Take photos with Santa, see real live reindeer, enjoy hot chocolate, and decorate cookies and ornaments. Admission of $10 per person will go to benefit the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
