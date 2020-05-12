Bicycle sales soar during pandemic

With many people eager to get outside, some have turned to pulling out their bicycles or purchasing a new one to reduce quarantine stress.
Bicycle shops across the country have seen an influx in sales over the past couple of months. So much so that most of the 2020 inventory is already sold out. Crankers Cycling in downtown Lima has even seen their used bicycles sell out faster than ever. The challenge now is restocking their inventory quickly enough. Most of their products come from China, where there has been an obvious delay in production.
For now, the owner of Crankers Cycling, Kent Fultz, says to be patient and if you are able to, getting on a bike has many benefits.
He recommends, “Get out, ride a bike. It’s a great way to get exercise through this trying time. Just stay safe and keep the rubber down and enjoy the summer.”
Fultz says accessories and repairs are still available in the store. They are also expecting the 2021 season bikes to come between June and September of this year.