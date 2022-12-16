Bluffton University's Voices Together

Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University will host an art exhibit Jan. 11 through Feb. 19. The exhibit shares original works of art from the recently published “Voices Together” hymnal embracing the diversity of the Mennonite Church in North America and around the world, along with the breadth of scripture and the Christian tradition.

The exhibit opens 8 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 11 at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in Bluffton’s Sauder Visual Art Center.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.