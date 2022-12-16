Press Release from Bluffton University:BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University will host an art exhibit Jan. 11 through Feb. 19. The exhibit shares original works of art from the recently published “Voices Together” hymnal embracing the diversity of the Mennonite Church in North America and around the world, along with the breadth of scripture and the Christian tradition.
The exhibit opens 8 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 11 at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in Bluffton’s Sauder Visual Art Center.
Several events have been planned to coincide with the exhibit.
Phil Sugden, assistant professor of art will be speaking on “The Mandala in Religious Art and Ritual” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Mac Lab in the Sauder Visual Art Center.
The “’Voices Together’ Hymn Sing” will be hosted at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Ohio, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Bluffton University’s library director, Carrie Phillips, will be speaking about “Mennonite Hymnals in the Special Collections of Musselman Library.” This will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Reading Room in Musselman library.
The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art Center.
Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Art Center are 9 a.m-5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.
