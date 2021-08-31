Bluffton University welcomes new students with 2021 Convocation

The 122nd class of Bluffton University were all brought together for the first time Tuesday morning.
Faculty and staff joined together as part of this year's convocation ceremony, officially welcoming new students to campus. This year's speaker was Rev. Daniel Hughes, whose speech tied into the students' summer reading text, The Other Wes Moore.
Hughes stressed the importance of these students embracing their experiences, especially over the last year and a half through the pandemic, and using their stories to help improve the world around them.
"Life will never be perfect, and they are going to have to figure out in relationship with other people, how do we create the world that we want to create," said Hughes. "If they have the courage to get in touch with their actual story, and if they have the right conditions - I believe Bluffton provides for them to do that - and test it, I think that they’ll have a really good future."
All new students' names were also read out during convocation.