ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in eastern Allen County this morning claims the life of a Bluffton woman.
38-year-old Delaney Miller was killed when her car was struck by a semi traveling west on 30 near the Hancock County line. According to troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miller heading east and turning to cross over the west bound lane when she failed to yield to that semi that was driven by 30-year-old Ryan Ferguson of Frankfort, Indiana. Ferguson had minor injuries, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The west bound lane was closed for a while until the scene could be cleaned up. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Richland Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on February 16, 2023, at approximately 8:20 A.M. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 30 and County Road 15 (Allen/Hancock County line road) in Richland Township, Allen County.
Delaney Miller, age 38, of Bluffton, was operating a 2015 Buick Regal, traveling east on US 30. Ryan Ferguson, age 30, of Frankfort, Indiana was operating a 2003 International semi-truck with trailer, traveling west on US 30. The Buick failed to yield the right-of-way, turned left to travel north onto County Road 15 and was struck by the International. Mr. Ferguson suffered minor injuries. Ms. Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by; Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverdam-Richland Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, H&H Funeral Services, Ohio Department of Transportation, Beaverdam Fleet Service and Big Daddy’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use extra caution and give extra space while driving during inclement weather.