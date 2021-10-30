Boy Scout Troop holds arts and crafts festival at Bath High School Saturday

A local boy scout troop organized a festival to showcase local goods.
Boy Scout Troop 82 held an Arts and Crafts Fall Festival at Bath High School on Saturday (10/30/2021). The event gave residents a chance to browse and shop for locally made goods.
A variety of items were on sale, including clothing, food, jewelry, and more.
"We want them to take that they are welcome to come in here and Bath Local Schools have been very generous for opening up to us and letting us go ahead and use the building," said Rick Shields, an organizer for the event. "I want them to basically take away from it that we are open, things are returning back to normal people can come in here and look at other peoples wares and people can just come out here to mingle and visit and see what other people have to offer."