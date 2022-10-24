Left to right: Council VP of Properties Dr. Phil Havens, Laurie Yammine, Mike Yammine, Bev Yammine, Kathleen Gross, Cynthia Rotman, Daryl Rotman, Council Executive VP Matt Black and Scout Executive Marc Kogan.
Press Release from The Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council:On Wednesday, October 19, the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America broke ground on Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry.
This new training Lodge will replace the former camp office and conference room as well as the camp’s health center. The lodge will serve as a welcome center for campers and participants attending events and programs at Camp Berry.
This lodge has been designed with multipurpose functionality in mind. Meeting spaces in the lodge are large enough to host volunteer and youth training education, merit badge courses, Scouting-related meetings/receptions, and year-round use for corporate meetings and family gatherings.
This new 4,525 sq foot lodge, will enable the council to increase the number of events that are related to STEM, public safety skills, leadership, conservation, and workforce development for the community hosted at Camp Berry.
The rear of the new Yammine Lodge will feature the Jim Lorenz porch, dedicated to the long time Scoutmaster of Troop 321 in Findlay.
There are still naming right opportunities available for this project. For more information about Yammine Lodge and Camp Berry, please call the council service center at (419) 422-4356.
Scouting in the Black Swamp Area Council began in 1915 when the Scouting program was introduced to the young people of West Central and Northwestern Ohio. The council serves the counties of Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert and Williams. The Black Swamp Area Council has two unique and outstanding outdoor leadership centers, Camp Lakota in Defiance and County Camp Berry in Hancock County.
Scouting provides the adventure of camping, hiking, and outdoor fun while using these outdoor educational programs to teach personal responsibility, citizenship, character development, achievement of specific goals and service to others. The Scout Oath and Law provide the foundation of the Scouting movement.
More than 5,000 individuals are participating in the local programs of Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Explorers and/or adult volunteers. They are served by the Black Swamp Area Council living out the Scout Oath and Scout Law one Scout at a time. For more information about finding Scouting near you, visit www.BeAscout.org or call (419) 422-4356.
