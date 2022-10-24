Yammine Lodge Ground Breaking

Left to right:  Council VP of Properties Dr. Phil Havens, Laurie Yammine, Mike Yammine, Bev Yammine, Kathleen Gross, Cynthia Rotman, Daryl Rotman, Council Executive VP Matt Black and Scout Executive Marc Kogan. 
Rendering of Yammine Lodge

View of the west elevation of the new Yammine Lodge

Press Release from The Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council: On Wednesday, October 19, the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America broke ground on Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry.

This new training Lodge will replace the former camp office and conference room as well as the camp’s health center. The lodge will serve as a welcome center for campers and participants attending events and programs at Camp Berry.

