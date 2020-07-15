Brad Paisley concert at Allen Co. Fair pushed to 2021, however ticket refunds are available

On Wednesday night, the Allen County Fair Board met and talked about the status of the Brad Paisley concert, originally scheduled for this year.
The show will go on, but has been rescheduled to August 21st, 2021. Those who have bought tickets and want to attend next year's performance can hold onto them for an automatic rollover. Those that would like a refund, have until September 10th to do so. Proof of ticket purchase will be required upon request of a refund. If a ticket was purchased from a third party site other than the fair's service, 168tickets.com, then it cannot be refunded. Refunds will be returned in full in whatever form it was originally purchased. If that is not possible, a check will be issued instead. The fair's general manager says it will take a couple days to get the full refund process out to the public.
“The exact procedures haven’t been set yet, but I expect the email definitely as we’re preparing for the fair and I just hope everybody will be patient, because the fair is a huge undertaking for the staff," says Bob Fricke, General Manager of the Allen County Fair Grounds. He continues, "But we will be getting and handling it in a timely fashion. It’s just going to take a little bit of time as we prepare for the fair.”
Ticket refunds can be requested by email to tickets@allencofair.com or by calling the fair board office at 419-228-7141.