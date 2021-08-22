Brad Paisley takes the stage for Allen County Fair concert

The Grandstand at the fair Saturday night was packed with people getting down to some country music.
Opening act Mackenzie Porter took the stage to get the crowd ready for three-time Grammy award winner Brad Paisley. The concert was originally planned for the 2020 fair, but just like everything else last year, it was canceled.
Paisley agreed to come back and rock the grandstands at the fair this year. The crowd has been anticipating the concert for over a year now, as well as having the full fair back.
Ava Sniffen, a concertgoer from Lima says, “I was really bummed out because I really wanted to go, but I’m glad we’re able to go now.”
Jenni Renshaw, Sniffen's mother says, “I’m excited for my girls to enjoy the concert, I’m excited to have gone to the fair all day long, and just to have a great time.”
Sunday night, the Kewpee Showcase of the Bands will take the stage at the Grandstand.