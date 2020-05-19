Brewfontaine owner represents small business on governor's advisory group

A complaint many have had during the pandemic is why can’t a specific business open? Not all businesses are the same size and shape. And that’s something the governor’s restaurant and bar advisory group took into consideration.
Adam Rammel, owner of Brewfontaine in Bellefontaine, represented small businesses while on that advisory group.
"Some of the conversations were based on taking half your occupancy code," said Rammel. "And instead we know that each space is unique and different. Just using the 6 ft social distancing guidelines and then posting what your COVID occupancy number is.
Rammel knows the guidelines are controversial, but employee and guest safety must come first.
"So right now if you’re a customer and you are entering or exiting or using the restroom, other than that, your butt must be in the seat," Rammel said.
After the first weekend of outdoor dining, it was clear on social media a small portion of businesses didn’t completely follow those guidelines.
"The people who are running the bar, they have an obligation to control the environment," Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday. "And if they cannot control the environment they should make the wise judgment not to open. Or if they get into a situation where they can’t control it, they need to close."
"The governor was very embarrassed by that and we were as well as the advisory board who provided those recommendations," said Rammel.
Rammel is someone who believes these are best practices, but also every day the group is learning from them too. Rammel isn’t even opening his patio or his restaurant come May 21. Instead, he’ll wait to complete his new event center The Syndicate, and open that next month.
"Great timing right?" said Rammel. "Because no one’s having events. So it’s forced us to be creative and innovative and pivot and use The Syndicate as our outdoor space with a beer garden. We can space out 20 picnic tables."
The advisory group remains in contact talking about what’s working and what could be fixed. Just trying to bring clarity in an uncertain time.