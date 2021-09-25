A walk in Faurot Park helped raise awareness on down syndrome.
The 10th annual buddy walk was held at Faurot Park sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Western Ohio. The goal of the walk was to promote awareness on down syndrome.
Lima senior students were also on hand to help with the event as part of the joy project, which is an extension of a project that began several years ago as a way to raise awareness of Down Syndrome. It has since evolved to include all disabilities.
Face painting, food, and games were available at the event.