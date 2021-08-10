Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club helps escort funeral procession

A motorcycle club helped escort a funeral procession on Tuesday.
The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Toledo and Dayton Chapters came to Lima on Tuesday for the funeral service of Private First Class William Junior Winchester. Winchester was a Korean War Veteran who died in 1951. His remains were identified in 2019 and were returned to his family in Lima.
Buffalo Soldiers were Calvary units comprised of African Americans in the 1860s. Winchester was part of the last Buffalo Soldiers infantry unit in history.
Member from both chapters helped escort the family during the funeral procession, stating that they wanted to appear for the service to honor Winchester's service to his country.