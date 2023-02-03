CAPT hands over final check for their total $200,000 donation to Tri Star

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A local manufacturer continues to show their support for Tri Star Career Compact and the students that they are hoping to hire in the future. Celina Aluminum Precision Technology or CAPT made their final $40,000 contribution of a total $200,000 donation they started five years ago to the Robotic, Electronic and Computer Technologies program. One of the rooms that houses the program is named after the Mercer County manufacturer. The money has been a win/win for both Tri-Star and CAPT, the students get to train on the latest technologies and the company get a well trained workforce in the future.
“This is the latest stuff. This is what Gov. DeWine has talked about that we need this,” says Tim Buschur, Director of Tri Star Career Compact. “It gives us an opportunity for extra funding that we don’t have all the time, this is a huge shot in the arm for us.”
“We at CAPT continue to contribute to the local community in the future,” says Ryaichi Ishii, President of Celina Aluminum Precision Technology. “We hope they look at this vision forever.”
“It is actually really exciting to have a lot of people to support you and the community around you to maintain you and build you up,” says Justin Gruss, Coldwater Junior.
CAPT has hired around 20 former Tri Star students since their first donation five years ago.
