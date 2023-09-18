"Car & Bike Nite" Concludes Summer Season and Raises Over $1,000 for the West Ohio Food Bank

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather was perfect Monday evening for the final "Car & Bike Nite" at Wings & Rings in Lima!
Historic, muscle, and sports cars filled the restaurant's parking lot with live music from "Black Cat Live" to wrap up a summer of giving back to the community. For each "Car & Bike Nite," 10% of food sales from Wings & Rings were given back to the West Ohio Food Bank to support efforts toward ending community hunger. For Monday night's event, State Bank provided ice cream sandwiches in exchange for a free-will donation where they will match up to $300 of collected donations back to the food bank. With everyone coming together to help, progress was being made to help ensure everyone has food.
"We love working with the local community any way we can with fundraisers. With the West Ohio Food Bank, it's just been a blessing," says Atlanta Joseph, General Manager, Wings & Rings.
"We have a lot of people that's coming to us that never did before that are needing food assistance. Many working for... just people that are living paycheck to paycheck, so different organizations like this helping us to get funds that can help us to continue getting that food out to those who need it is just critical to what our work is," says Tommie Harner, CEO, West Ohio Food Bank.
Not including Monday night's "Car & Bike Nite," over $1,400 have been raised by the group for the West Ohio Food Bank.