CareFlight Air and Mobile Services Kicks Off Drive Smart Season at Area Schools

Press Release from Premier Health: [DAYTON, Ohio – April 10, 2023]  Premier Health’s CareFlight Air and Mobile Services will once again launch its Drive Smart program at Dayton region high schools.  For more than 20 years, CareFlight has offered Drive Smart, a nationally recognized mock crash program that gives high school students a real-life look at the consequences of poor choices before getting behind the wheel of a car.

In collaboration with the trauma programs at Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center, area fire departments, law enforcement, dispatchers, EMS, etc., the Drive Smart mock crash involves a scenario with two wrecked cars that are staged to represent a crash scene immediately following a motor vehicle accident.  Student actors are participants in the mock crash.

The mock crash is narrated throughout, and all events occur in real-time, with emergency radio traffic and phone calls made audible for the entire audience. The scenario begins immediately after the crash occurs with bystanders calling 911, and progresses with the dispatch and arrival of police, fire and EMS, the extrication of victims from the vehicles, the dispatch and arrival of the CareFlight helicopter, the transport of the injured crash victims, the arrest of the intoxicated driver, and finally the removal of the deceased victim by the coroner with placement into a hearse. At the conclusion of the scenario, a parent who has lost a child in a similar situation speaks to the audience, giving an emotional and sobering testimony to the realities of impaired and risky driving.

The objectives of the Drive Smart are geared towards raising teen awareness of the dangers and consequences of bad decision-making, specifically drinking and driving, driving/riding without a seatbelt, texting and driving.

The following are confirmed dates and locations for the Drive Smart program:

 

April 11 @ 2 p.m.                   New Bremen High School

901 E Monroe Street

New Bremen, OH 45869

   

April 13 @ 10 a.m.                  Anna High School

1 McRill Way

Anna, OH 45302

 

April 14 @ 9 a.m.                    Mississinawa Valley High School  

10480 Staudt Road

Union City, OH 45390

      

April 18 @ 9:15 a.m.              Vandalia Butler High School  

600 S. Dixie Drive

Vandalia, OH 45377

 

April 19 @ 9:25 a.m.              Centerville High School

500 E. Franklin Street

Centerville, OH 45459

         

April 21 @ 9 a.m.                    Middletown High School

601 N. Breiel Blvd.

Middletown, OH 45042

 

April 24 @ 9:30 a.m.              Ansonia High School

600 E. Canal Street

Ansonia, OH 45303

        

April 25 @ 1:30 p.m.              Bradford High School

750 Railroad Avenue

Bradford, OH 45308

        

April 26 @ 8:55 a.m.              Xenia High School

303 Kinsey Road

Xenia, OH 45385

 

April 28 @ 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.   Highland County High Schools

4 John Street #1030

Hillsboro, OH 45133

 

May 2 @ 9 a.m.                      Greeneview High School

4710 Cottonville Road

Jamestown, OH 45335

 

May 3 @ 10 a.m.                     Greenon High School

510 Enon-Xenia Road

Enon, OH 45323                                                         

                                                                                                                       

May 4 @ 9:30 a.m.                 Piqua High School

1 Indian Trail Suite 12A

Piqua, OH 45356  

             

May 4 @ 1 p.m.                      Minster High School

100 E 7th Street

Minster, OH 45865

 

Drive Smart is free to area high schools.

