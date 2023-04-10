CareFlight Air and Mobile Services Kicks Off Drive Smart Season at Area Schools

Press Release from Premier Health: [DAYTON, Ohio – April 10, 2023] Premier Health’s CareFlight Air and Mobile Services will once again launch its Drive Smart program at Dayton region high schools. For more than 20 years, CareFlight has offered Drive Smart, a nationally recognized mock crash program that gives high school students a real-life look at the consequences of poor choices before getting behind the wheel of a car.
In collaboration with the trauma programs at Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center, area fire departments, law enforcement, dispatchers, EMS, etc., the Drive Smart mock crash involves a scenario with two wrecked cars that are staged to represent a crash scene immediately following a motor vehicle accident. Student actors are participants in the mock crash.
The mock crash is narrated throughout, and all events occur in real-time, with emergency radio traffic and phone calls made audible for the entire audience. The scenario begins immediately after the crash occurs with bystanders calling 911, and progresses with the dispatch and arrival of police, fire and EMS, the extrication of victims from the vehicles, the dispatch and arrival of the CareFlight helicopter, the transport of the injured crash victims, the arrest of the intoxicated driver, and finally the removal of the deceased victim by the coroner with placement into a hearse. At the conclusion of the scenario, a parent who has lost a child in a similar situation speaks to the audience, giving an emotional and sobering testimony to the realities of impaired and risky driving.
The objectives of the Drive Smart are geared towards raising teen awareness of the dangers and consequences of bad decision-making, specifically drinking and driving, driving/riding without a seatbelt, texting and driving.
The following are confirmed dates and locations for the Drive Smart program:
April 11 @ 2 p.m. New Bremen High School
901 E Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
April 13 @ 10 a.m. Anna High School
1 McRill Way
Anna, OH 45302
April 14 @ 9 a.m. Mississinawa Valley High School
10480 Staudt Road
Union City, OH 45390
April 18 @ 9:15 a.m. Vandalia Butler High School
600 S. Dixie Drive
Vandalia, OH 45377
April 19 @ 9:25 a.m. Centerville High School
500 E. Franklin Street
Centerville, OH 45459
April 21 @ 9 a.m. Middletown High School
601 N. Breiel Blvd.
Middletown, OH 45042
April 24 @ 9:30 a.m. Ansonia High School
600 E. Canal Street
Ansonia, OH 45303
April 25 @ 1:30 p.m. Bradford High School
750 Railroad Avenue
Bradford, OH 45308
April 26 @ 8:55 a.m. Xenia High School
303 Kinsey Road
Xenia, OH 45385
April 28 @ 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. Highland County High Schools
4 John Street #1030
Hillsboro, OH 45133
May 2 @ 9 a.m. Greeneview High School
4710 Cottonville Road
Jamestown, OH 45335
May 3 @ 10 a.m. Greenon High School
510 Enon-Xenia Road
Enon, OH 45323
May 4 @ 9:30 a.m. Piqua High School
1 Indian Trail Suite 12A
Piqua, OH 45356
May 4 @ 1 p.m. Minster High School
100 E 7th Street
Minster, OH 45865
Drive Smart is free to area high schools.