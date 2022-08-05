Celebrate You breaks the stigma of mental illness

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Celebration in downtown Lima helps bring home the message that they are not alone. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties held their 2nd Celebrate You event at the Vibe Coffeehouse. The event was created to let people know it is OK if you are not feeling o-k mentally, especially if you are member of the African American or LGBTQ+ communities. There was music, poems, painting all for people to express themselves. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on people emotionally and mentally, but thanks to this celebration, they know they are not alone.
“Stigma today can be quite the burden and we want to tear those stigmas down,” says Elisa K. Bradley, Mental Health and Behavioral Specialist. “We want people to know that they are not alone, that the board and all of their agencies are here to support the community and so this is what this is about to enjoy one another and let people know that there are surfaces here in Allen County and we want to let them know what they are.”
For more information about the services that are available to people struggling with mental health or drug abuse problems log on to www.wecarepeople.org.
